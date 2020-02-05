CIP HY20 Property Compendium

NSW
2 Woolworths Way, Warnervale
10 Williamson Road, Ingleburn
92-98 Cosgrove Road,Enfield
29 Glendenning Road, Glendenning
12 Williamson Road, Ingleburn
74-94 Newton Road, Wetherill Park
37-51 Scrivener Street, Warwick Farm
457 Waterloo Road, Chullora
6 Macdonald Road, Ingleburn
8 Penelope Crescent, Arndell Park
30 Clay Place, Eastern Creek
52-74 Quarry Road, Erskine Park
75 Owen Street, Glendenning
VIC
207-219 Browns Road, Noble Park
1 International Drive, Westmeadows
324-332 Frankston-Dandenong Road, Dandenong South
24-32 Stanley Drive, Somerton
102-128 Bridge Road, Keysborough
75-95 & 105 Corio Quay Road, North Geelong
2 Keon Parade, Keon Park
69 Studley Court, Derrimut
500 Princes Highway, Noble Park
14-17 Dansu Court, Hallam
12-13 Dansu Court, Hallam
49 Temple Drive, Thomastown
9 Fellowes Court, Tullamarine
QLD
46 Robinson Road East, Virginia
22 Hawkins Crescent, Bundamba
1 Ashburn Road, Bundamba
33-37 & 43-45 Mica Street, Carole Park
136 Zillmere Road, Boondall
69 Rivergate Place, Murarrie
149 Kerry Road,Archerfield
680 Boundary Road, Richlands
46 Gosport Street, Hemmant
616 Boundary Road, Richlands
21 Jay Street, Townsville
24 West Link Place, Richlands
WA
310 Spearwood Avenue, Bibra Lake
Lot 14 Sudlow Road, Bibra Lake
103 Stirling Cres & 155 Lakes Road, Hazelmere
23 Selkis Road, Bibra Lake
16-18 Baile Road, Canning Vale
99 Quill Way, Henderson
92 Robinson Avenue, Belmont
ACT
54 Sawmill Circuit, Hume
SA
23-41 Galway Avenue, Marleston
32-54 Kaurna Avenue, Edinburgh
9-13 Caribou Drive, Direk
For more information, please download the attached PDF
Download this document