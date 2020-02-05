View All Centuria Industrial REIT News

CIP HY20 Property Compendium



NSW

2 Woolworths Way, Warnervale

10 Williamson Road, Ingleburn

92-98 Cosgrove Road,Enfield

29 Glendenning Road, Glendenning

12 Williamson Road, Ingleburn

74-94 Newton Road, Wetherill Park

37-51 Scrivener Street, Warwick Farm

457 Waterloo Road, Chullora

6 Macdonald Road, Ingleburn

8 Penelope Crescent, Arndell Park

30 Clay Place, Eastern Creek

52-74 Quarry Road, Erskine Park

75 Owen Street, Glendenning



VIC

207-219 Browns Road, Noble Park

1 International Drive, Westmeadows

324-332 Frankston-Dandenong Road, Dandenong South

24-32 Stanley Drive, Somerton

102-128 Bridge Road, Keysborough

75-95 & 105 Corio Quay Road, North Geelong

2 Keon Parade, Keon Park

69 Studley Court, Derrimut

500 Princes Highway, Noble Park

14-17 Dansu Court, Hallam

12-13 Dansu Court, Hallam

49 Temple Drive, Thomastown

9 Fellowes Court, Tullamarine



QLD

46 Robinson Road East, Virginia

22 Hawkins Crescent, Bundamba

1 Ashburn Road, Bundamba

33-37 & 43-45 Mica Street, Carole Park

136 Zillmere Road, Boondall

69 Rivergate Place, Murarrie

149 Kerry Road,Archerfield

680 Boundary Road, Richlands

46 Gosport Street, Hemmant

616 Boundary Road, Richlands

21 Jay Street, Townsville

24 West Link Place, Richlands



WA

310 Spearwood Avenue, Bibra Lake

Lot 14 Sudlow Road, Bibra Lake

103 Stirling Cres & 155 Lakes Road, Hazelmere

23 Selkis Road, Bibra Lake

16-18 Baile Road, Canning Vale

99 Quill Way, Henderson

92 Robinson Avenue, Belmont



ACT

54 Sawmill Circuit, Hume



SA

23-41 Galway Avenue, Marleston

32-54 Kaurna Avenue, Edinburgh

9-13 Caribou Drive, Direk



