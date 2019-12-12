View All Centuria Industrial REIT News

Centuria Industrial REIT, Successful completion of institutional placement



Centuria Property Funds No.2 Limited (CPF2L), as Responsible Entity for Centuria Industrial REIT (CIP), is pleased to announce the successful completion of the fully underwritten institutional placement announced on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 (Placement), raising approximately $154.4 million through the issue of approximately 45.3 million new CIP units (New Units) at an issue price of $3.41 per New Unit.



The New Units will settle on Monday, 16 December 2019, with allotment and normal trading to occur on Tuesday, 17 December 2019.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document