Centuria Capital Group - FY21 Results Announcement

11 Aug 2021 10:01 AM


• FY21 operating earnings per security 12.0cps, distributions of 10.0cps
• FY22 guidance: Operating earnings per security 13.2 cps
• Distribution per security 11.0 cps
• Strong AUM growth to $17.4bn (+98% on FY20)
• Record FY21 direct real estate acquisitions of $2.5bn
• S&P/ASX 200 Index inclusion effective 16 July 2021
• $1.9bn development pipeline
• FY21 total securityholder return (TSR) 62%

Centuria Capital Group (ASX: CNI or “Centuria”) has announced its FY21 results for the period ended 30 June 2021.

Centuria Group total operating revenues rose to $212.7million (+40% from FY20) and Operating Profit After Tax rose to $70.2 million (+32% from FY20). At FY21 year-end Centuria enjoyed a strong balance sheet with $250 million cash on hand representing an operating gearing ratio of 3.9%. Balance sheet flexibility increased from the $198.7million listed notes issuance. Net asset value (NAV) increased to $1.92 (FY20: $1.52).

For more information, download the attached PDF.

