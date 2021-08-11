Media ReleasesCenturia Capital Group

View All Centuria Capital Group News


Centuria Capital Group - FY21 Financial Report

11 Aug 2021 09:50 AM


The directors of Centuria Capital Limited (the 'Company') present their report together with the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its controlled entities (the 'Group') for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 and the auditor’s report thereon.

ASX listed Centuria Capital Group consists of the Company and its controlled entities including Centuria Capital Fund ('CCF'). The shares in the Company and the units in CCF are stapled, quoted and traded on the Australian Securities Exchange ('ASX') as if they were a single security under the ticker code 'CNI'.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.