View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group - FY21 Financial Report



The directors of Centuria Capital Limited (the 'Company') present their report together with the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its controlled entities (the 'Group') for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 and the auditor’s report thereon.



ASX listed Centuria Capital Group consists of the Company and its controlled entities including Centuria Capital Fund ('CCF'). The shares in the Company and the units in CCF are stapled, quoted and traded on the Australian Securities Exchange ('ASX') as if they were a single security under the ticker code 'CNI'.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document