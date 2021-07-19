Media ReleasesCenturia Capital Group

Centuria Capital Group - Completion of acquisition of remaining Primewest Securities

19 Jul 2021 06:25 PM


Centuria Capital Limited (ACN 095 454 336) and Centuria Funds Management Limited (ACN 607 153 588) as responsible entity for Centuria Capital Fund (ARSN 613 856 358) (together, Centuria) refers to its off-market takeover bid under Chapter 6 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) for all of the stapled securities in Primewest Group Limited (ACN 636 344 137) and the Primewest Property Fund (ARSN 636 405 635) whose responsible entity is Primewest Management Ltd (ACN 091 415 833) (together, Primewest) (Centuria Offer).

Completion of compulsory acquisition of all remaining Primewest Securities

Centuria is pleased to announce that it has completed the compulsory acquisition of all remaining securities in Primewest and, accordingly, now owns 100% of Primewest.

Copies of documents that will be sent to the former Primewest securityholders whose Primewest securities were compulsorily acquired are attached.

