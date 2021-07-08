View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group - ZSP: Bingo Industries Ltd to be removed from the S&P/ASX 200



S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today that it will remove Bingo Industries Limited (XASX: BIN) from the S&P/ASX 200, subject to shareholder and final court approval of the scheme of arrangement whereby the company will be acquired by Recycle and Resource Operations Pty Limited.



S&P Dow Jones Indices will remove Bingo Industries Limited from the S&P/ASX 200 effective prior to the open of trading on July 16, 2021. Bingo Industries Limited will be replaced by Centuria Capital Group (XASX: CNI) in the S&P/ASX 200 effective prior to the open of trading on July 16, 2021.



