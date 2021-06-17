View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group - Compulsory Acquisition of remaining Primewest Securities



Centuria Capital Limited (ACN 095 454 336) and Centuria Funds Management Limited (ACN 607 153 588) as responsible entity for Centuria Capital Fund (ARSN 613 856 358) (together, Centuria) refers to its off-market takeover bid under Chapter 6 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) for all of the stapled securities in Primewest Group Limited (ACN 636 344 137) and the Primewest Property Fund (ARSN 636 405 635) whose responsible entity is Primewest Management Ltd (ACN 091 415 833) (together, Primewest) (Centuria Offer).



Compulsory acquisition of remaining Primewest Securities and close of offer period



Centuria is pleased to announce that it has a relevant interest in greater than 90% of Primewest securities and that it now intends to exercise its right to comspulsorily acquire any outstanding Primewest securities. The compulsory acquisition will be on the same terms as the Centuria Offer, consisting of an offer consideration of $0.20 cash and 0.473 Centuria securities for each Primewest security.



