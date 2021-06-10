View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group Launches its Largest Single-Asset Unlisted Fund



Centuria Capital Group (ASX: CNI or “Centuria”), has acquired a 14 level, $224million office building in Footscray, Victoria, for a new unlisted fixed-term, single-asset fund, Centuria Government Income Property Fund (CGIPF or “Fund”).



CGIPF will seek to raise $133million, which is Australia’s largest single-asset retail capital raise within the past 15 years.



The A-Grade office building, located at 1 McNab Avenue, Footscray, was secured with 100% occupancy on a 11.8-year Weighted Average Lease Expiry (WALE) on a market capitalisation rate of 4.7%. The 20,191sqm building was constructed in 2014 and includes nine levels of commercial accommodation, four levels of secure parking and benefits from strong sustainability credentials, including 5.5-Star NABERS energy and water ratings.



