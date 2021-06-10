View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group - Takeover bid for Primewest - Notice of status of conditions



Centuria Capital Limited (ACN 095 454 336) and Centuria Funds Management Limited (ACN 607 153 588) as responsible entity for Centuria Capital Fund (ARSN 613 856 358) (together, Centuria) refers to its off-market takeover bid under Chapter 6 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) for all of the stapled securities in Primewest Group Limited (ACN 636 344 137) and the Primewest Property Fund (ARSN 636 405 635) whose responsible entity is Primewest Management Ltd (ACN 091 415 833) (together, Primewest) (Centuria Offer). The Centuria Offers are contained in Centuria’s bidder’s statement dated 14 May 2021 (Bidder’s Statement).



As required by section 630(5)(b) and for the purposes of section 630(3) of the Corporations Act, Centuria hereby gives notice that...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document