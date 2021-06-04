Media ReleasesCenturia Capital Group

Centuria Capital Group - PWG: Primewest Founders Accept Centuria Offer

04 Jun 2021 09:18 AM


Primewest today announces that each of the founding directors John Bond, David Schwartz and Jim Litis, who with their associates collectively own approximately 53% of total securities in Primewest, have ACCEPTED the takeover bid and merger proposal from Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) (Centuria) (Offer).

As a result, securityholders that represent approximately 76% of Primewest securities have provided valid acceptances and acceptance instructions to Centuria.

