View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group - PWG: Primewest Founders Accept Centuria Offer



Primewest today announces that each of the founding directors John Bond, David Schwartz and Jim Litis, who with their associates collectively own approximately 53% of total securities in Primewest, have ACCEPTED the takeover bid and merger proposal from Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) (Centuria) (Offer).



As a result, securityholders that represent approximately 76% of Primewest securities have provided valid acceptances and acceptance instructions to Centuria.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document