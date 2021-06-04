View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group - Centuria Offer for Primewest Declared Unconditional



Since opening the Centuria Offer on 17 May 2021, Centuria has received total acceptances (including acceptance instructions held subject to the acceptance facility) which represent 76% of total Primewest securities.



Centuria announces that it has waived all remaining defeating conditions (with Primewest having consented to the waiver of the minimum acceptance condition) and has declared the Centuria Offer unconditional.



The formal notice under section 650F of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) which frees the Centuria Offer from all outstanding defeating conditions is attached to this announcement by way of service pursuant to section 650F(3)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).



