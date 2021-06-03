View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group - T/over bid for Primewest - Extension of Offer Period



Centuria Capital Limited (ACN 095 454 336) and Centuria Funds Management Limited (ACN 607 153 588) as responsible entity for Centuria Capital Fund (ARSN 613 856 358) (together, Centuria) refers to its takeover offers for all of the stapled securities in Primewest Group Limited (ACN 636 344 137) and the Primewest Property Fund (ARSN 636 405 635) whose responsible entity is Primewest Management Ltd (ACN 091 415 833) (together, Primewest) (Centuria Offer) contained in its bidder’s statement dated 14 May 2021 (Bidder’s Statement).



Extension of offer period



Centuria gives notice for the purposes of section 650D of the Corporations Act that the Centuria Offer is varied by extending the offer period so that the Centuria Offer will now close at 7:00pm (Sydney time) on 24 June 2021 (unless extended or withdrawn).



