Partial Sale of ESR Pte Ltd Holding in Centuria Capital Group



We refer to an article released online in the Australian Financial Review early yesterday evening titled “ESR selling out of Centuria Capital; Morgan Stanley on trade”.



The article refers to ESR mandating Morgan Stanley to sell the bulk of its Centuria Capital Group (ASX: CNI) holding. Further reference was made to ESR’s possible retention of a 4.9% holding in CNI under a 60 day escrow arrangement.



