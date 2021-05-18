View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group - Takeover bid for Primewest - Despatch of Bidder's Statement



Centuria Capital Limited (ACN 095 454 336) and Centuria Funds Management Limited (ACN 607 153 588) as responsible entity for Centuria Capital Fund (ARSN 613 856 358) (together, Centuria) refers to its off-market takeover bid (Takeover Bid) under Chapter 6 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) for all of stapled securities in Primewest Group Limited (ACN 636 344 137) and the Primewest Property Fund (ARSN 636 405 635) whose responsible entity is Primewest Management Ltd (ACN 091 415 833) (together, Primewest).



In accordance with section 633(1) item 8 of the Corporations Act, we hereby give notice that Centuria has today completed despatch of its bidder’s statement dated 14 May 2021 (Bidder’s Statement) which contains an offer dated 17 May 2021 (Centuria Offer), to all persons registered as the holder of fully paid ordinary stapled securities in Primewest as at 7:00pm (Sydney time) on 14 May 2021 (Relevant Offerees), being the date set by Centuria in the Bidder’s Statement under section 633(2)(a) of the Corporations Act, as required by section 633(1) item 6 of the Corporations Act.



