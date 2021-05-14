View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group - Target's Statement



PRIMEWEST LODGEMENT OF TARGET’S STATEMENT



Primewest today announces, that in accordance with steps 13 and 14 of Section 633(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act), it has lodged the target’s statement required under Part 6.5 Division 3 of the Act (Target’s Statement) with ASIC and ASX in relation to the takeover bid and merger proposal received from Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) (Centuria) (Offer).



The Target’s Statement has also been provided to Centuria.



UNANIMOUS RECOMMENDATION TO ACCEPT THE OFFER



The Primewest Board of Directors unanimously recommends that Primewest securityholders ACCEPT the Offer, in the absence of a superior proposal.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document