Centuria Capital Group - PWG:T/Over bid by Centuria for Primewest - Bidder's Statement



Centuria Capital Limited (ACN 095 454 336) and Centuria Funds Management Limited (ACN 607 153 588) as responsible entity for Centuria Capital Fund (ARSN 613 856 358) (together, Centuria) refers to its off-market takeover bid (Takeover Bid) under Chapter 6 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) for all of stapled securities in Primewest Group Limited (ACN 636 344 137) and the Primewest Property Fund (ARSN 636 405 635) whose responsible entity is Primewest Management Ltd (ACN 091 415 833) (together, Primewest).



Enclosed with this announcement is a copy of the bidder’s statement in relation to the Takeover Bid, which contains the terms of the offers made under the Takeover Bid (Bidder’s Statement).



