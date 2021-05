View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group - June 2021 Final Distribution Declaration



Centuria Capital Group (ASX: CNI), confirms that a final distribution totalling 5.50 cents per stapled security will be paid for the six months ending 30 June 2021.



The interim distribution totalling 4.50 cents per stapled security for the six months ending 31 December 2020 was paid in January 2021, resulting in a total FY21 distribution of 10.00 cents per stapled security.



