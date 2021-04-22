View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group expands into real estate debt space



Centuria Capital Group (ASX: CNI or “Centuria”) is pleased to announce it has secured a 50% interest in experienced real estate debt fund provider, Bass Capital Partners Pty Ltd (“Bass Capital”), for $24m with the option to fully acquire the remaining 50% interest in five years.



The JV will continue to be led by Bass Capital’s founding partners – former UBS European Head of Leveraged Finance and Debt Capital Markets, Giles Borten, and former Managing Director of Wingate and Gresham Partners, Nicholas Goh. Supplementing Centuria’s deep real estate expertise, Bass Capital’s management team average 20 years experience each across debt capital markets, investment banking and asset finance.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document