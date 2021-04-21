Centuria Capital Group Completes Listed Note Offer - $199m Raised

View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group (ASX: CNI or “Centuria”) has announced its wholly-owned subsidiary Centuria Funds Management Limited, as trustee of the Centuria Capital No. 2 Fund (“Issuer”), successfully completed its offer of secured, redeemable notes (“Notes”), raising a total of $198,693,000 (“Offer”) before expenses of the Offer. The Offer resulted in 1,986,930 Notes being issued at $100 each.



Notes will begin trading on the ASX on a normal settlement basis on 21 April 2021, under the ASX code “C2FHA”.



