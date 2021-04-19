View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group to merge with Primewest combining over $15b of AUM



Centuria has today announced that it has entered into a BID with Primewest under which, subject to certain conditions, Centuria will make an off-market takeover offer for 100% of Primewest securities to effect a merger transaction. Primewest is one of Australia’s leading real estate funds management businesses managing $5.0 billion in assets across a range of listed, unlisted and private funds.



Under the Merger terms, Primewest securityholders will receive $1.51 per Primewest security, consisting of...



