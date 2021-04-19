View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group - Directors' Statement re Takeover



Primewest has today announced that it has entered into a BID with Centuria under which Centuria will make an off-market takeover offer for 100% of Primewest securities to effect a merger, subject to the conditions of the bid being satisfied.



IMPLIED OFFER PRICE



Under the Merger terms, Primewest securityholders2 will receive $1.51 per Primewest security, consisting of:



• $0.20 of cash per Primewest security; and

• 0.473 Centuria securities per Primewest security, equating to $1.31 per Primewest security based on Centuria’s last close price of $2.77 per security on 16 April 2021



