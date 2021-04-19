Centuria Capital Group - Directors' Statement re Takeover

Primewest has today announced that it has entered into a BID with Centuria under which Centuria will make an off-market takeover offer for 100% of Primewest securities to effect a merger, subject to the conditions of the bid being satisfied.
IMPLIED OFFER PRICE
Under the Merger terms, Primewest securityholders2 will receive $1.51 per Primewest security, consisting of:
• $0.20 of cash per Primewest security; and
• 0.473 Centuria securities per Primewest security, equating to $1.31 per Primewest security based on Centuria’s last close price of $2.77 per security on 16 April 2021
For more information, download the attached PDF.
