View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group - Listed Note Offer Opens to Securityholders



Centuria Funds Management Limited as trustee of the Centuria Capital No. 2 Fund (the “Issuer”) today announced its offer of new secured, redeemable notes (“Notes” or “Offer”) is open to Centuria Capital Group (ASX: CNI) Securityholders.



Today, the Issuer lodged a replacement prospectus with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in relation to its offer of the Notes ("Replacement Prospectus"). The original prospectus was announced on Monday, 22 March 2021 along with a proposed timetable.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document