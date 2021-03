View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group - $190 million Listed Note Institutional Bookbuild Completed



Centuria Funds Management Limited as trustee of the Centuria Capital No. 2 Fund (the “Issuer”) announced an offer of new secured, redeemable notes (“Notes”) under a Prospectus dated 22 March 2021.



The Bookbuild to determine the Margin and demand from Institutional Investors and Syndicate Brokers for Notes was completed on 25 March 2021.



