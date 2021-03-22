View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group Launches Listed Notes Offer



Centuria Capital Group’s (“Centuria” or ASX:CNI) wholly-owned subsidiary, Centuria Funds Management Limited, as trustee of the Centuria Capital No. 2 Fund (the “Issuer”) announced an offer of new secured, redeemable notes (“Notes”), which are expected to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) and trade under the ASX code “C2FHA”.



The Issuer intends to raise $100 million under the offer of Notes, with the ability to raise more or less (the “Offer”). The proceeds of the Offer will be used to redeem a series of Wholesale Notes that mature in April 2021 as well as support Centuria Capital Group's REIT co-investment programme, strategic acquisitions and to accelerate the growth of its unlisted property funds division.



