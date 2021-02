View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group HY21 Results Announcement



Centuria Capital Group (ASX: CNI or “Centuria”) has announced its HY21 results for the period ended 31 December 2020.



John McBain, Joint CEO, said “HY21 has been a period of strong performance for Centuria. Our platform increased Assets Under Management (AUM) throughout Australasia to more than A$10 billion, a 16% increase across our listed and unlisted real estate divisions for the half.”



