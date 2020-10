View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group - Notification to Ineligible Retail Stapled Securityholders



Attached is a sample of the letter that will be provided to the stapled securityholders of Centuria Capital Group who are ineligible to participate in the 1 for 15 pro-rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of new stapled securities in Centuria Capital Group, which was announced to the ASX on Thursday, 22 October 2020.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



