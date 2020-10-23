View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group - Completion of Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer



Centuria Capital Group (Centuria or CNI) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the following components of the underwritten equity raising to raise approximately $100.0 million (Equity Raising) announced on 22 October 2020:



• The institutional placement which raised approximately $39.5 million (Placement); and

• The institutional component of the 1 for 15 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer which raised approximately $52.1 million (Institutional Entitlement Offer).



The retail component of the entitlement offer (Retail Entitlement Offer) will open on 29 October 2020 and is expected to raise approximately $28.4 million.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document