View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group - NZ Asset Acquisition, Guidance Upgrade and Equity Raising



Centuria announces the NZ$178.3 million (excluding costs) acquisition of the Visy glass facility at 752 Great South Road, Penrose, Auckland, New Zealand (“Visy Facility”). The Visy Facility will be acquired via a sale and leaseback, underpinned by a 20-year triple net lease to Visy. It will form a new NZ single asset unlisted fund to be launched by Augusta Capital which will be underwritten by Centuria.



The acquisition is the largest single asset unlisted fund launched by the Centuria Group to date and is a good example of the type of transformative transaction Augusta Capital can contemplate with the support of the Centuria balance sheet. As a result of the acquisition, Centuria’s assets under management increase to approximately $10.0 billion.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document