View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group launches $133m Open-ended, Unlisted Healthcare Fund



Today Centuria Capital Group (ASX: CNI or “Centuria”) has launched an unlisted, open-ended healthcare fund with six seed and pipeline assets worth $133m that benefit from 100% occupancy and a portfolio WALE of 6.7 years.



The fund, known as Centuria Healthcare Property Fund (CHPF), has a starting distribution yield of 5.75%. It will provide monthly distributions, a limited quarterly withdrawal facility, daily applications and offer a minimum entry investment from $10,000.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document