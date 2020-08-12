View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group - FY20 Results Announcement



Centuria Capital Group (ASX: CNI or “Centuria”) has announced its FY20 results for the period ended 30 June 2020 and reported its FY21 initial activity.



Statutory profit4 of $21.1m was recorded for FY20. Operating NPAT3 of $53.3m generated an operating EPS1 of 12.0 cents, ahead of 11.5cps FY20 guidance. Distributions of 9.70cps were delivered on guidance, reflecting a 4.9% increase on FY19.



Recurring revenues accounted for 86% of total Group revenues in FY20, underpinned by increased property funds management fees and co-investment income. Centuria retains a strong balance sheet with cash on hand of $149.5m as at 30 June 2020, a proportion of which has been utilised for the cash and scrip takeover bid for Augusta Capital Limited (“AUG or Augusta”).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document