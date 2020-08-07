View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group Announces Full Takeover of Augusta Capital Limited



As at 6 August 2020, wholly-owned subsidiary Centuria New Zealand Holdings Limited (“Centuria NZ”) had received acceptances for 90.8% of the total ordinary shares in Augusta Capital Limited (“Augusta”).



On Wednesday 12 August 2020, Centuria NZ will hold and control more than 90% of the voting rights in Augusta and will issue a formal notice of its intention to compulsorily acquire the remaining Augusta shares under New Zealand’s Takeover Code.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document