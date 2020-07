View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group Declares Augusta Takeover Offer Unconditional



Centuria Capital Group (ASX: CNI), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centuria New Zealand Holdings Limited (“Centuria NZ”), has declared its full takeover offer for Augusta Capital (NZX: AUG or “Augusta”) unconditional.



Since opening the offer on 29 June 2020, Centuria NZ has acceptances which, together with its existing shareholdings in Augusta, represent 65.86% of Augusta’s shares.



