View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group - Updated Augusta Capital Takeover Offer



Centuria Capital Group (ASX: CNI), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centuria New Zealand Holdings Limited (“Centuria NZ”), made a full takeover offer for all Augusta Capital Limited (NZX: AUG or “Augusta”) shares that it does not already own.



John McBain, Centuria Joint CEO, said, “Centuria is on track to secure approximately 63.9% of Augusta’s shares (including Centuria’s existing 23.3% shareholding), since we made our formal offer yesterday. To further progress the takeover, we intend to vary our cash offer and make this offer unconditional if 63.5% of Augusta’s shares (including Centuria’s existing 23.3% shareholding) are secured. We believe the increase to $NZ0.22 cash for the remaining shares is a fair offer in the current market.”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document