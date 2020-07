View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group - Despatch Notice Pursuant to New Zealand Takeovers Code



Centuria Capital Group (ASX Code: CNI) – Despatch Notice Pursuant to Rule 45(1)(a)(ii) of the New Zealand Takeovers Code.



Pursuant to rule 45(1)(a)(ii) of the New Zealand Takeovers Code, please find following a copy of the Offer Document which has been sent to holders of Augusta Capital Limited equity securities.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



