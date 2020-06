View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group June 2020 Final Distribution Declaration



Centuria Capital Group (ASX: CNI), confirms that a final distribution totalling 5.20 cents per Stapled Security will be paid for the year ending 30 June 2020.



The payment date of 8 July has been brought forward by approximately one month as a temporary measure to assist securityholders given fluctuating returns they may be experiencing arising from COVID-19.



