Centuria Capital Group announces takeover offer to acquire NZX listed Augusta Capital



Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI or Centuria), which presently holds 23.3% of the ordinary shares of Augusta Capital Limited (Augusta), has today lodged a takeover notice confirming its intention to acquire the remaining shares (the Transaction). The Transaction will be implemented by way of a full takeover offer under the New Zealand Takeovers Code (Offer).



The Transaction is part of a long term strategy and complements Centuria’s existing expertise in the Office and Industrial markets with approximately 72% of Augusta’s assets under management (AUM) invested in these two sectors as well as diversifying Centuria's funds management revenues through an exposure to the New Zealand office and industrial sectors. If the Offer is successful, Centuria would reinforce its position as one of the leading funds management platforms in the Australasian region.



