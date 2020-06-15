Media ReleasesCenturia Capital Group

Centuria Capital Group Announces Centuria NZ Takeover Notice for Augusta Capital

15 Jun 2020 08:18 AM


Centuria New Zealand Holdings Limited hereby gives notice pursuant to rule 41(1) of the Takeovers Code of its intention to make a full takeover offer under the Takeovers Code to acquire all of the equity securities of Augusta Capital Limited.

Attached to this notice are the terms of the proposed offer, including:

(a) the information specified in Schedule 1 to the Takeovers Code which is required to be contained in, or accompany, this notice (stated as at the date of this notice); and

(b) the signed certificate required under clause 19 of Schedule 1 to the Takeovers Code. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

