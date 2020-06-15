Centuria Capital Group Announces Centuria NZ Takeover Notice for Augusta Capital

Centuria New Zealand Holdings Limited hereby gives notice pursuant to rule 41(1) of the Takeovers Code of its intention to make a full takeover offer under the Takeovers Code to acquire all of the equity securities of Augusta Capital Limited.
Attached to this notice are the terms of the proposed offer, including:
(a) the information specified in Schedule 1 to the Takeovers Code which is required to be contained in, or accompany, this notice (stated as at the date of this notice); and
(b) the signed certificate required under clause 19 of Schedule 1 to the Takeovers Code.
