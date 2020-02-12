View All Centuria Capital Group News

CNI HY20 Results Announcement



Highlights:

• Strong AUM growth increases platform to $7.3bn1

• Post balance date proposal to acquire Augusta Capital Limited to expand AUM to $9.2bn

• Record half generates $1.2bn of organic real estate acquisitions

• Delivered twelve-month total securityholder return2 of 86.0%

• HY20 Distribution 4.50 cents per stapled security (cps) (+5.9% from HY19)

• HY20 Operating earnings per stapled security3 8.10 cps (+24.6% from HY19)

• FY20 Distribution forecast of 9.70 cps re-affirmed, FY20 operating earnings forecast 12.50cps



For more information, please download the attached PDF



