Successful Completion of $80 Million Placement



Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI or Centuria) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the fully underwritten institutional placement announced on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 (Placement).



Due to strong demand from new and existing institutional investors, the size of the Placement was increased from $60 million to $80 million. The additional proceeds from the Placement will be used to support the continued growth of Centuria's unlisted and listed businesses.



