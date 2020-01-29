View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Takeover Offer to Acquire Augusta Capital Limited



Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI or Centuria) announces: Centuria is to make a takeover offer to acquire one of New Zealand’s largest listed real estate funds management platforms, Augusta Capital Limited for NZ$180 million (A$174 million)

If successful, Centuria AUM to increase by A$1.9 billion to A$9.2 billion representing a 26% increase

Augusta shareholders will be offered NZ$2.00 per share (adjusted for distributions) in either cash or Centuria scrip via a “Mix and Match” facility

Augusta shareholders holding 36.2% of Augusta (including the two founders/key executives) have entered into pre bid lock up agreements and have agreed to accept the Offer

Centuria to fund the transaction from existing cash reserves, scrip and the net proceeds of a $60 million equity raising at A$2.34 per Centuria security

FY20 EPS guidance of 12.5 cents per security For more information, please download the attached PDF



Download this document