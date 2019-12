View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group, Real Estate AUM grows 19% and December 2019 Distribution



Centuria Capital Group confirms Centuria Metropolitan REIT’s (CMA) acquisition of the Nishi Building, a high quality Agrade commercial office property in Canberra for $256 million and Centuria Industrial REIT’s (CIP) acquisition of two high quality industrial assets at 46 Robinson Road, East Virginia QLD and 23-41 Galway Avenue, Marleston SA for $236 million. These recent acquisitions expand CNI’s platform to $7.2 billion.



