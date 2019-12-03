View All Centuria Capital Group News

Centuria Capital Group's unlisted division delivers strong performance fees



Centuria Capital Group (ASX: CNI or Centuria) announces:



• Sale of 2-10 Wentworth Street, Parramatta NSW for $105.3m

• Settlement of a half share in Centuria 8 Central Avenue, Australian Technology Park, NSW for $191m

• CNI performance fees of $24.7m1 expected to be generated from two unlisted funds



CNI subsidiary, Centuria Property Funds Limited has exchanged contracts to divest 2-10 Wentworth Street, Parramatta NSW for $105.3m following the completion of the closed-ended fund’s five-year term. Acquired in December 2014 for $45.1 million, the sale reflects Centuria’s proactive asset management capabilities and the current strength across the commercial transaction markets. Centuria refurbished the common areas in the building and re-set 90% of the building leases during the hold period. Rental levels were also significantly increased with an average uplift of 34%. Settlement is expected to occur in Q1 CY2020.



