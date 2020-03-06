View All Cashwerkz News

Cashwerkz and Mozo Establish Cash Investing Pilot Program



Cashwerkz (ASX: CWZ) announced today it is establishing a pilot program with Mozo to deliver Cashwerkz innovative term depositsto consumers via the Mozo platform. The pilot program is designed to extend the Cashwerkz footprint into the direct to consumer space in Australia.



The pilot program will introduce the Cashwerkz online marketplace to the direct consumer and for the first time in a comparison site, Australians chasing better yields for their cash savings will be able to research, transact and place funds all in one place.



“We are very excited to be announcing this pilot with Mozo. Mozo is one of Australia’s fastest growing research platforms for end consumers and is known for being a money saving zone,” said John Nantes, Executive Chair, Cashwerkz.



