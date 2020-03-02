View All Cashwerkz News

Cashwerkz and JBWere sign agreement



Cashwerkz (ASX: CWZ) announced today an agreement to deliver its innovative term deposit and at call solutions via the Cashwerkz online marketplace to JBWere. The partnership will successfully extend the Cashwerkz footprint into the private wealth management space in Australia.



The agreement will introduce the Cashwerkz online marketplace to the 500-strong Australia wide JBWere network of dedicated advisers with particular expertise in philanthropy and client advisory. JBWere maintains $28.2 billion in funds under management and $52.3 billion in funds under advice (as at March 2018). This will allow the JBWere advisor network to gain access to the latest technology for Term Deposit management helping solve the challenge of always acting in their clients’ best interests.



