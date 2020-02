View All Cashwerkz News

Cashwerkz Market Update



Cashwerkz today announces $1.1 billion in active funds (waiting to mature) and the total number of investments placed has increased 107% over the calendar year. $614m was transacted on the platform in Q2 FY20, Cashwerkz now partners with 51 traditional and neo banks plus credit unions in Australia’s online leading cash marketplace.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



