View All Cashwerkz News

Cashwerkz and Complii sign alliance to automate compliance process for stockbrokers and their clients placing online cash investments



Leading FinTech Cashwerkz (ASX:CWZ) has continued to establish innovative partnerships for the benefit of the financial services industry and the end consumer. Today it announced it has integrated its digital cash investment platform with Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (Complii), the secure digital platform, which provides an electronic centralized framework to manage AFSL (Stockbroker/Financial Planner/Advisor) centric workflows for compliance, capital raising and operational efficiencies.



The Complii customisable software automates, records and reports on regulation obligations by profiling and ensuring ongoing compliance is carried out at both client and organisational levels. Complii also creates an automated end-to-end capital raising solution from live client and/or adviser bidding, offer letter generation and electronic client acceptance for both retail and institutional clients. It has produced greater efficiency and productivity enhancements for over 41 broker and dealer groups and 3000 underlying users. Complii is in operation at many leading brokerage houses including Shaw and Partners, Canaccord Genuity Patersons, Argonaut Securities and Blue Ocean Equities.

Download this document