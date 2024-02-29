View All Carbonxt Group News

Carbonxt Group - HY24 Results Announcement



Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Half-year report for the half-year ending 31 December 2023 and provides the following update on the key areas of activity for the period -- all numbers are in A$.



OPERATIONS OVERVIEW



-- Half year revenue of $8.4 million, down 5% on HY23, primarily due to a once-off impact on sales to the group’s largest pellet customer following outages at that customer’s facility.

-- Operations during the half-year highlighted by great progress on the construction of the Company’s flagship Activated Carbon production facility in Kentucky, jointly owned with Kentucky Carbon Processing, LLC (“KCP”). Commissioning of the facility is now underway with a significant production ramp-up to occur next quarter.

-- Pellet sales accounted for 54% of revenue and 37% of sales volume. Carbonxt continues to see strong demand for industrial pellets which is very encouraging given the near-term entry into production at the Kentucky facility.

-- Powdered activated carbon (PAC) accounted for 46% of revenue and 63% of sales volume – PAC revenue increased by 31% from HY23.

-- HY24 gross margin of 44%, up from 28% in HY23 principally due to positive flow-on effects from the successful rollout of operating cost reduction initiatives, as well as a reduction in manufacturing shifts at Arden Hills. The production performance of the Company’s other major ACP customer continues to decrease and is at a record low manufacturing cost.

-- Underlying EBITDA for HY23 was a loss of $286K, compared to HY23 EBITDA loss of $930K, an improvement of 69%.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document