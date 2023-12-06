View All Carbonxt Group News

Carbonxt Group - Successful completion of $0.6m Placement



Carbonxt Group Limited (Carbonxt or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised $0.6m (before costs) through the placement (“the Placement”) of 10m new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.06 (“Placement Shares”). The Placement Shares will be issued under the Company’s available placement capacity as per ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A on 18 December 2023.



The Placement was completed in connection with Carbonxt’s capital raise to raise approximately $2.94m before costs, which also comprises a non-renounceable pro-rata Entitlement Offer to existing shareholders (refer ASX Announcement 4 December 2023).



