Carbonxt Group - Trading and Operations Update

Receipts from Customers expected to be $5.3m for the September quarter, up 124% on the prior quarter and 5% on the comparable period in FY23

Projected quarterly increase reflects strong demand for Carbonxt’s Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) products during the northern summer months from client utilities, along with the recovery of deferred revenue from the June quarter – in line with the Company’s forecasts in the previous quarterly trading update

Construction of the flagship Activated Carbon production facility in Kentucky, USA continue to progress on schedule

Final delivery of production equipment is expected to be completed later this month

United States focused Cleantech company Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to present this trading update for sales of its Activated Carbon products during the northern summer period, along with a construction update with respect to the development of its state-ofthe-art activated carbon production facility in Kentucky, USA.



