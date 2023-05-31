View All Carbonxt Group News

Carbonxt Group - Binding JV Agreement for New Activated Carbon Plant in USA

JV Agreement is in place with US partner Kentucky Carbon Processing, LLC (KCP) to establish a new state-of-the-art activated carbon plant with CG1’s share building to 50%

Increases CG1’s current total annual production quotas to 21,000 tons of high quality activated carbon products with a further expansion anticipated for minimal further capex

CG1 emerges with a diversified manufacturing portfolio in North America with plants in Kentucky, Minnesota and Georgia

Additional capacity from Kentucky plant allows CG1 to expand customer base to new industries with an emphasis on water & wastewater benefiting from EPA regulatory change

United States focused Cleantech company Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that a legally binding Joint Venture Agreement, ‘NewCarbon’, has been established with KCP to develop its much anticipated state-of-the-art activated carbon production facility in Kentucky, USA.



